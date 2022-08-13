Amy Grant postpones tour as she recovers from biking accident

Amy Grant is taking more time to recover after being hospitalized following a biking accident last month.

The 61-year-old singer’s team shared on Friday that Grant’s upcoming tour dates in September and October will be postponed “due to needing more time to recover from her injuries and a concussion.” Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, also gave an update on her health, sharing that the singer “is getting stronger every day.”

“Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals,” Cooke said, referencing Grant’s 2020 open heart surgery. “However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina.”

“She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates,” Cooke continued, adding that Grant will “resume touring with her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual ‘Christmas at the Ryman’ residency with her husband Vince Gill.”

She concluded by adding, “Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you.”

The “Baby, Baby” singer was hospitalized on July 27 after hitting a pothole while out riding her bike with a friend, Grant’s rep confirmed to TODAY at the time. Grant, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Per doctor’s orders, the musician had already postponed her August concerts.

Earlier this week, Grant’s husband and 21-year-old daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, took the stage together to perform a special song for her.

“We’re gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy. We haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinking a lot about her,” he said in a video posted to Grant’s Facebook page. “And I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song that I wrote for her.”

The father-daughter duo performed “When My Amy Prays.”

Amy Grant via Facebook

Grant’s team also added in the caption, “Last night Vince performed his second concert of a four night residency at the Ryman. He informed the crowd that Amy was getting better every day after a bike crash last week that left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion (along with various cuts and bruises).”

“He then introduced their daughter Corrina who performed a song in honor of her mom,” the post continued, calling it a “show stopper moment.”