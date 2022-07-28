Amy Grant hospitalized after biking accident

Amy Grant was hospitalized after suffering a biking accident on Wednesday, the singer’s rep confirmed to TODAY.

The 61-year-old musician, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the rep.

The “Baby, Baby” singer was treated for cuts and abrasions and is in stable condition, the rep said.

Grant was admitted to the hospital and stayed overnight as a precaution. She will be staying another night for observation and treatment.

Grant’s team also posted a statement on the singer’s Instagram, thanking people for “offering prayers and well wishes for Amy.” The message reiterated that she’s in the hospital receiving treatment and in stable condition.

“She is expected to go home later this week where she will continue to heal,” the statement continued. “Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received. Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you to all do the same!”

Grant had been active on social media on the day of her accident. She posted a selfie on Instagram and shared a book that she was enjoying. And after news of her accident made headlines, the comments section was filled with well wishes from her fans.

“Be well my friend,” one person wrote, with another adding, “Amy feel better soon so sorry to hear.”

“Just heard about your bike accident! Hope you are okay and have a speedy recovery,” a fan wrote.

Another added, “So sorry to hear about your biking accident. Many prayers for a quick recovery!”

Back in 2020, Grant underwent open heart surgery to fix a rare genetic condition. The unexpected procedure occurred after her doctor discovered that she had partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR).

PAPVR occurs when some of the lung blood vessels (pulmonary veins) are attached to the wrong place in the heart, according to Mayo Clinic.

“I am so grateful,” Grant told TODAY’s Craig Melvin in September 2021 during a candid interview about her spiritual journey.​​ “As I’ve gotten older, I just say, ‘Wow, it changed everything when I believed that God designed me to be uniquely me.’ And I’m going to believe he designed you to be uniquely you.”

She added, “I’m sure there are so many things I don’t understand. But I’m just trusting that God, who holds everything in his hands, it’s not a surprise to him.”