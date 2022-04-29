'American Idol’ winner says he’s cooperating with police after allegation of ‘sensitive nature’

"American Idol" winner Laine Hardy said he is cooperating with police in Louisiana after he "received a warrant" for an allegation of a "sensitive nature."

Hardy, 21, who won Season 17 of the talent competition in 2019, tweeted a statement on Thursday saying he has been "fully cooperative" with the Louisiana State University Police Department after he received a warrant for unspecified allegations against him.

A spokesman for LSU confirmed to NBC News that there was an “active investigation” involving the Louisiana native and the school’s police department, but did not provide additional details.

Laine Hardy performs during the 2021 Watershed music festival at Gorge Amphitheatre. Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

"I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans," Hardy wrote. "However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."