Swizz Beatz seemingly responds after fans noticed how close Usher got to Alicia Keys

Swizz Beatz knows who will always be his boo.

The Grammy-winning rapper and husband to Alicia Keys celebrated his wife's 2024 Super Bowl performance of "My Boo" with Usher — the halftime performer — on Instagram the morning after the big game on Feb. 11, quieting the growing chatter that the choreography crossed a line.

During the sultry rendition, Usher and Keys were wrapped in each other's arms, lovingly touching each other throughout their performance, seemingly an ode to the original music video from 2004 that featured the same closeness. The steamy interactions on football's biggest stage were flagged on social media.

Usher and Alicia Keys performing "My Boo" at the 2024 Super Bowl. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"Imagine someone hugging your wife like Usher hugged Alicia Keys," someone wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I think Alicia Keys should apologize for letting another man touch her like that," another person said.

Swizz Beatz praised his wife's performance and seemed to address the "negative vibes" in his post.

"Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," he wrote.

The "Fallin'" singer's all-red outfit started off with a long, blowing cape that detached soon after she opened her part of the halftime show. She later took off a second, smaller cape she had on, too.

Swizz Beatz with his wife Alicia Keys. Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

Besides Keys' outfit, Swizz Beatz heralded the performance as "nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants," which is a reference to the couple's new art exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.

"Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic," he added. "We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history."

"My Boo" made history when it first debuted in 2004, charting at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 for six weeks. That stint contributed to Usher's success at the top of the chart that year. He spent a total of 28 weeks at No. 1, which made him the first artist to top the chart for more than half a year, Billboard reported in November 2004.

Keys and Swizz Beatz married in 2010 and share two children. Usher applied for a marriage license three days before the Super Bowl with his longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea. They share two children.