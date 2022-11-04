Alexis Ohanian is proud to be one of his wife Serena Williams’ biggest supporters.

The Reddit co-founder seemingly responded to Drake calling him a “groupie” on his new song “Middle of the Ocean.”

The song, featured on the rapper’s joint album with 21 Savage titled “Her Loss,” includes the lyrics, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

In a tweet on Nov. 4, Ohanian didn’t specifically call out Drake but did slyly include his reaction to being called a “groupie.”

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” the entrepreneur tweeted alongside a photo of him and Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia in the stands during one of Willams' tennis matches.

Ohanian congratulates his wife with their daughter, Alexis, after Williams won her final match at ASB Tennis Centre on Jan. 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. Hannah Peters / Getty Images

The tennis superstar replied to her husband's comment with four smiling faces with hearts emojis.

Ohanian’s comment came as he was promoting a new profile written about him and his career. In the series of tweets, he shared how his life changed when he became a husband and a “papa.”

“It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater,” he tweeted in part.

Ohanian and Williams have been married since 2017 and welcomed their daughter that same year. Ohanian has been a proud supporter of Williams, cheering her on at her matches and praising her on his social media.

Ohanian previously told TODAY Parents that he’s totally OK with being called “Serena Williams’ husband.”

“I think it’s a very cheeky, clever editorial decision. Because obviously it’s a rebuke to the double standard,” Ohanian said. “If we want to get to the end goal, where no one considers the wife to be just the partner of a successful man, then part of that is us having the normalcy of the husband as the partner of the successful wife.”

Williams, meanwhile, recently clarified her comments about retiring from tennis. In a personal essay for Vogue in August, she shared that she would be stepping away from playing the game. Following her loss in the U.S. Open in September, many assumed it was her last time being on the court.

However, last month during an appearance at a tech conference in San Francisco, she said, “I am not retired.”

“The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court,” she added. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution.”

And Ohanian will most likely continue to cheer her on.