Alanis Morissette has hilarious response to tweet about landscaping service with her name

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette has a pretty good sense of humor.

The singer showed a flair for comedy when she replied to a tweet that showed a photo of a truck hauling a trailer for a company called Alanis Landscaping.

“YOU OUGHTA MOW,” user @vegspice captioned the photo she shared last weekend, playfully referencing Morissette’s hit song “You Oughta Know.”

“And I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away…,” Morissette replied to the tweet on Sunday, another play on the lyrics to “You Oughta Know,” which are actually, “And I’m here, to remind you of the mess you left when you went away.”

While it may seem, ahem, ironic that Morissette would poke fun at the track, it’s actually something she’s done before. The song played a pivotal role in a season three episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” in which Larry believes he can get Morissette to tell him who inspired the song, which has long been the subject of debate.

Alanis Morissette performs at The O2 Arena on June 28, 2022 in London. Robin Little / Redferns

"You Oughta Know" was a smash for Morissette, winning Grammys for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and Best Rock Song. It was also nominated for the Juno Award for Single of the Year.

Earlier this year, she updated the song as an instrumental version inspired by "Bridgerton," which was featured in the fifth episode of the series' season two.

Morissette is no stranger to comedy, having played herself on the animated sitcom “The Great North,” and portraying God in “Dogma” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” She also appeared on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series “You Can’t Do That on Television” as a child.