Adele pauses London concert to check on fan in audience: 'You got him?'

Adele deserves a round of applause.

On Friday, a fan shared a video of the Grammy winner pausing her outdoor concert in London to check on the well-being of someone in the audience.

"Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security," the fan captioned the video on Twitter. "That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. it really is that easy. #AdeleBST."

The clip, which was posted on @Kieran_sw's account, shows Adele getting ready to perform "Skyfall" at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival until she sees someone waving in the audience.

"Hang on. Stop, stop, stop," she said before calling out for security.

After directing them to the person who appeared to be in distress, Adele waited to see if the partygoer was all right.

"You got him?" she asked her team. "OK, let's start again."

The clip was liked more than 3,000 times and in the comments, fans praised Adele for pausing the concert.

Adele's thoughtful gesture comes after she decided to postpone her Las Vegas residency, titled “Weekends with Adele,” in January.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said in a video she posted on Instagram at the time.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show,” Adele added.

In a July 2 interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the "Easy on Me" singer revealed why postponing the show was the right thing to do.

"I stand by that decision," she said.

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money," Adele continued. "I’m like, the show’s not good enough.”

Adele performs on stage in London on July 01, 2022. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Adele noted that after she canceled "Weekends with Adele," she was a "shell of a person for a couple of months."

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal," she said.