Adele shares rare glimpse into her life with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul might’ve just taken a big step in their relationship.

On Wednesday, the global superstar shared multiple photos on Instagram that showed a glimpse into her life with her beau.

In the first picture, the couple stands together in front of a home while holding house keys in the air, sparking speculation that the two have moved in together.

“Time flies,” she simply captioned the series of playful and romantic photos. In another snap, the pair appear to be celebrating Valentine’s Day at a McDonald’s. The “Easy On Me” singer laughs behind the counter while Paul, 40, stands on the other side and smiles.

Other pics show them wearing matching softball t-shirts and sharing a kiss as Adele sits in her elegant black gown from her performance at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles for the CBS special, “Adele: One Night Only.”

The final image is a close-up of a fortune cookie that says, “You have found good company–enjoy.”

Adele and Rich Paul at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

The loving post is only the second time Adele and Paul have posed together on her Instagram.

The 34-year-old musician went Instagram official with the sports agent in September 2021, a couple months after they were first photographed together at Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals in Phoenix.

Their first Instagram post was a black-and-white picture of them snuggled up, cheek-to-cheek in a photo booth.

Since their social media debut, Adele has gushed about her relationship in multiple interviews.

She revealed to American Vogue that she met Paul, founder of the sports agency Klutch Sports Group, at a party years ago.

“I was a bit drunk,” she recalled about their first interaction. “I said: ‘Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.’”

She continued, “He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

During her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for “Adele: One Night Only” in November, the vocalist also praised Paul for his sense of humor.

“He’s also hilarious… and very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It’s just very smooth,” she said.

Earlier this year, rumors circulated that their relationship had hit a rough patch. Adele quickly addressed the gossip with a cheeky Instagram post.

She uploaded a picture of her laughing and wrote about her interview on “The Graham Norton Show” in the caption.

Then, she added, “Oh, and Rich sends his love,” in the final line.

Her appearance on Graham Norton’s talk show in February led to more rumors–this time about a possible engagement.

Adele wore a giant diamond ring on the appropriate finger during the interview, but she would not reveal if Paul had asked her to marry him.

When the comedian inquired about the meaning of the ring, she replied, “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t.”

Flashing the ring, she said, “It’s lovely though, isn’t it?”

He told her, “I have to say, as a casual observer, it looks like you are (engaged).”

She laughed and playfully responded, “All right,” without confirming anything.