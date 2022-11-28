Adele has the best reaction after finding out Shania Twain went to her Vegas show

Shania Twain came to see Adele in concert and that definitely impressed her much.

The “Easy on Me” singer was delighted to learn the country music icon attended her Las Vegas show.

And "delighted" may be just a bit of an understatement.

“Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show,” Adele wrote on a photo she shared on her Instagram story that featured a finger pointing down at Twain while she indeed wore a hat.

@adele via Instagram

Earlier this month, Adele kicked off her residency in Las Vegas after announcing in January that she was postponing the shows that were supposed to get underway that same month and run through April.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a Twitter video at the time. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“It’s been impossible to finish the show,” she added.

But the singing superstar tried to make it right where she could, including FaceTiming a few lucky fans to apologize to them personally.