Adele and James Corden are rolling in the deepest of feelings during final 'Carpool Karaoke'

It's long overdue for a celebrity to drive James Corden to work.

The late night talk show host's final "Carpool Karaoke" was posted on YouTube April 24 with Adele in the driver's seat. The finale to the iconic segment comes before his final episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on April 28, as the 44-year-old host is stepping away from the CBS show after eight years to move his family back to London.

"This is it," he says in the car with Adele. "The last carpool. I'm excited and scared in equal measure."

"It's been a crazy eight years," he describes. "In one sense, it feels like it's gone like that, and then in another sense I feel like I don't really remember what life was like without being here."

"I've never lived in LA without you guys," Adele says, "I'm a bit nervous about how it's going to be and obviously very, very sad."

Their first song of the trip is “Rolling in the Deep,” and they sing their hearts out, using hand gestures and clapping along the way.

The pair then reflected on a previous memory when Corden attempted to prank Adele on the show, and after going down memory lane, they started singing “Love Is A Game."

"Love is a game for fools to play / And I ain't fooling / What a cruel thing to self-inflict that pain," they passionately sing together.

After the singing session wrapped, Adele reflected on how Corden and his family were “integral” in helping her through her separation with Simon Konecki. She teared up recalling a long conversation where they opened up to each other about her relationship ending, work and what was going on for both of them at the time.

Adele said the conversation inspired "I Drink Wine," which she said she considers some of her best writing.

"I went to the studio a couple weeks later and I wrote this and I remember I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you," she told Corden. "I do remember you saying, 'That's exactly how I was feeling.'"

"It was everything that I was feeling that day," Corden agreed. "I was floored by how you managed to take everything that I was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse, and it was the greatest privilege, from a conversation so honest between two friends, that you would create such a thing, it blows my mind."

They then sang "I Drink Wine" holding hands.

"We're in love with the world/ But the world just wants to bring us down / By putting ideas in our head that corrupts our hearts somehow," they sang.

Later in the conversation and singalong, the finality hits Corden that "Carpool Karaoke" and the show at large are coming to an end.

"This is the last 'Carpool Karaoke' that I'm ever going to do," he said laughing. "It's a lot."

"I'll miss everything," he said on what he'll miss about the show. "I think I underestimated how many friends I'd make doing it. It's like a family. More than anything, I will just miss going into work with my friends everyday, and I'm really going to miss Los Angeles. I love it here. It's been a brilliant adventure. But I'm just so certain that it's time for us as a family, with people getting older and people that we miss, it's time to go home."

They then closed out their car ride by singing “Hometown Glory.”

"'Round my hometown / Memories are fresh / 'Round my hometown / Ooh the people I've met," they sang together.

"This is the last-ever time that I'll do this," he said, thanking Adele. "It's blowing my mind that you've done this for me."

"You're one of my best friends in the whole world," she replied, adding while tearing up, "I'm going to miss you so much."

"We have had the best times here," Corden said.

"We really have," she agreed.