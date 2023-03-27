Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency. How to preregister for tickets

Hello? It's Adele ... in Las Vegas for an additional five months.

The Grammy-winning singer shared on Instagram March 26 that she has extended her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, with 34 new dates beginning on June 16, 2023, and ending on Nov. 4, 2023.

Adele's residency, which has received "overwhelming" attention, according to a press release, first started in November 2022 and was originally scheduled to end this month.

Fans interested in attending the "Rolling in the Deep" singer's extended residency can go through TicketMaster's Verified Fan Presale ticket purchasing process, following in the footsteps of how Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour tickets were sold in February 2023. Both rollouts come after Taylor Swift tour sales crashed the platform last November.

Preregistration is now open and closes Sunday, April 2. Below are all the details on how to register for presale tickets and hopefully snag a ticket of your own.

How to get tickets for Adele's show

The first step in getting tickets to Adele's Las Vegas residency is to preregister with TicketMaster for presale tickets. Preregistering means submitting a form indicating which shows you want to attend.

Why do I have to preregister for concerts now?

Since the debacle of getting Taylor Swift tickets on TicketMaster, artists have started using the platform's Verified Fan process, which requires preregistration.

"Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, so more tickets get to fans who are going to hold on to tickets and attend the show," the landing page for registration reads.

What happens after I preregister for Adele's concert?

After preregistering, you'll get a confirmation email letting you know that they have received your request. TicketMaster will then authenticate your account and, if demand exceeds availability for tickets, enter you into a lottery system.

From there, you'll later receive a confirmation email stating whether you were selected for the Adele Verified Fan Presale with a unique access code, or if you're on the waitlist. People on the waitlist may receive an invitation to purchase tickets at any time.

"We expect heavy demand for these shows and ticket availability is limited," the site says. "Registering for the Verified Fan Presale is your best chance at gaining access to tickets. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a General Onsale."

Adele singing at her Las Vegas residency. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

How do I preregister for Adele tickets?

Submit this form before Sunday, April 2, when it closes.

When can I actually buy Adele tickets?

The Verified Fan Presale will begin at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, April 5. Only fans who received a unique code will be eligible to purchase tickets for performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

What are Adele's new concert dates