Adele shines as she returns to the stage in London

Adele dazzled as she returned to the stage to perform at London’s American Express Presents BST Hyde Park festival.

On Friday, the “Easy on Me” singer delivered the first of her two shows at the music festival in her hometown. Adele, 34, looked stunning in a black velvet gown, which she paired with a metallic gold belt, gold ears and statement earrings.

Adele returns to the stage and performs during the American Express Presents BST Hyde Park festival. GARETH CATTERMOLE / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Her performance at the BST Hyde Park event marked the Grammy winner’s first full live show since 2017, per Variety. That year, she canceled the last two shows of her four-night concerts at Wembley Stadium after damaging her vocal cords.

Most recently, however, she performed at the 2022 Brit Awards in February.

In preparing for her upcoming gig, Adele teased her show by sharing photos of her rehearsal on her Instagram on Thursday. “Who’s ready for tomorrow!?” she captioned the photos.

Adele takes a bow after her Hyde Park performance in London. GARETH CATTERMOLE / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Adele’s set came after performances by artists like Kacey Musgraves, Bonnie Kemplay, Gabrielle and more.

Fans were so thrilled to see Adele performing with one person tweeting, “you can tell adele missed doing concerts and hearing her fans singing her song,” alongside video of her getting emotional hearing her fans singing along to “Someone Like You.”

“Adele looking and sounding like she came straight out of a Disney film. MAGICAL!” one attendee tweeted, with another writing, “the way Adele continues to outdo herself everytime she sings ‘Rolling in the Deep’ #AdeleBST.”

Another fan tweeted, “Adele you were phenomenal, it was surreal, I can’t believe that happened. Thank you, we love you.”

The singer performed her greatest hits. GARETH CATTERMOLE / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

There were also a handful of celebrities in attendance, like Tom Cruise and James Corden.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star was photographed saying hi to fans as he roamed Hyde Park.

Tom Cruise attends the American Express present BST Hyde Park event on July 1, 2022 in London, England. Joe Maher / Getty Images for AMEX

Corden — who announced in April that he would be saying goodbye to “The Late Late Show” — was also seen giving cameras a smile and a thumbs up.

The late-night talk show host is currently filming his show in London for a week, Variety reports.

James Corden at the American Express present BST Hyde Park event. Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends with Adele.” In a tearful video, she apologized for canceling the shows and expressed that her “show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said, adding that half of her crew contracted COVID-19.

At the time, a Caesar’s Entertainment spokesperson told TODAY they “understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement.”

“Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans. Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex,” the statement said. “We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

