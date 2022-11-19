Adele kicks off Vegas residency and apologizes for ‘disappointment’ she may have caused

Adele is taking over Las Vegas.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the 34-year-old singer kicked off her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after she postponed all 24 of her shows in January.

While addressing her fans at the concert — including James Corden, "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann, Apple CEO Tim Cook, WeWork founder Adam Neumann and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, who made it for opening night — Adele said that she was "truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment" that she may have caused with her Las Vegas residency, according to Variety.

Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

"But we’re here tonight and together," she added.

Adele also noted that delaying her show for nine months was "the best decision" she's ever made, and she thanked Caesars for staying by her side through all the rumors that were written about her.

“I’d really like to thank Caesars because there’s been a lot of s--- written about me since I canceled those shows,” she said. “Ninety percent of it is completely made up, but not once did (Caesars) ask any questions."

The "Easy on Me" singer then joked that she hates dealing with business sometimes.

“That’s why I f--- off for six years at a time,” she laughed.

But before Adele started her concert, she noted that she was "so scared and so happy" to be there.

On Nov. 17, Adele also talked about her performance jitters in an Instagram post she made for her Vegas concerts and said she "always gets scared" before her shows.

However, Adele noted that this was the first time that she's ever been so nervous in her career.

"At the same time I wish today was tomorrow!" she wrote. "I can’t wait to see you out there x."

In January, Adele announced that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency, which was supposed to start Jan. 21 and run through April 16, after she encountered some problems with production.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele tearfully told her fans on Instagram at the time. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“It’s been impossible to finish the show,” she added.

But despite the delays, Adele took to Twitter in July to announce the new dates to her residency, called "Weekends with Adele." That's when fans noticed that she added eight new dates to her tour.