Take a guess which 'American Idol' star this is in a new music video

One of the most well-known "American Idol" alums looks unrecognizable in their latest music video.

Thanks to the magic of makeup and prosthetics, the star ditches his signature dark strands for a gray mane and some pronounced wrinkles.

Not sure who it is? OK, we'll tell you. It's Adam Lambert!

The 41-year-old looks significantly older in the music video for his cover of Billie Eilish’s aptly named song, “Getting Older.”

Throughout the video, Lambert watches home videos of himself as a child. He starts things off all glammed up in the present day, then gradually, we get a glimpse of what the singer would look like as an older man.

The star sports a gray mane, matching facial hair and wrinkles as he belts out the poetic lyrics.

"I’m getting older, I’ve got more on my shoulders/But I’m getting better at admitting when I’m wrong/I’m happier than ever, at least that’s my endeavor/To keep myself together and prioritize my pleasure," he sings.

Later in the video, an older Lambert gets glammed up and puts on eye makeup. Despite the more mature look, he still rocks a stylish ensemble and plenty of bling.

The singer infuses plenty of humor into the video, even checking his pulse at one point.

The star spoke with People about his impressive transformation.

“I’ve always wanted to do a complete transformation with makeup,” he said. “Although it took nearly four hours, the end result was so lifelike, it was worth it!”

The singer also explained why he chose to do a cover of the song.

“I mean, no matter how old you are, we all feel the things that the lyrics describe,” he said. “(Singing it) felt very confessional.”

Lambert explained that he recently faced body image issues when some people suggested that he had gained weight after his music video for "Holding Out for a Hero" was released.

“I thought to myself, ‘I’m fully aware I’m not the same size I was five years ago. Thanks for reminding me,’” he said. “I mean, I’m 41. I’m not 20 anymore! Also, you never know what someone’s life looks like behind closed doors or what factors have led to changes in people’s bodies — so keep (the criticism) to yourself.”