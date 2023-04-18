Adam Lambert sings ‘The Muffin Man’ as Cher and we are totally stunned

No one has a voice quite like Cher — except maybe Adam Lambert.

Lambert blew away the audience when he performed the nursery rhyme “The Muffin Man” as Cher during the game Wheel of Musical Impressions on NBC’s “That’s My Jam” April 17.

“Do you have a Cher in you?” host Jimmy Fallon asked Lambert after the challenge came up, prompting the singer to imitate Cher by making a face.

A few moments later, Lambert showed he really does have a Cher in him when he began singing in a voice that sounded exactly like the Grammy winner. The song also quickly morphed into sounding just like her hit, “Believe,” with the audience clapping along.

Fallon bowed down to hm after he wrapped up the performance.

“How do you do that?” the astonished funnyman asked. “How do you make that good? Cher would be very proud.”

Cher may indeed be very proud, but she may not be altogether surprised. In 2018, Lambert performed “Believe” as a ballad at the Kennedy Center Honors with Cher in the audience. His version of the dance track left Cher in tears.

“Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing Believe in Words, but Cant seem 2. When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your (heart),” she tweeted.

“It was a total honor @Cher!!!! You’re a goddess,” Lambert replied to her.