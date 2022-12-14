This is no ordinary cover.

On Dec. 13, Adam Lambert unveiled a video for his version of Duran Duran’s 1993 smash “Ordinary World.”

The track is slow and pensive, heavy on piano and strings, with the arrangement and Lambert’s distinctive voice giving the song an equally distinctive sound. It manages to remain loyal to the legendary band's original single while being unique in its own right.

The Glamberts of the world certainly loved the cover.

“Adam Lambert’s voice creates a bond with the Universal Harmony,” someone wrote on YouTube. “It’ll make you feel something, laugh and cry and might just leave you speechless and in awe. To be a part of something so magical sound is Heaven.”

“‘Ordinary World’ is a song that I hold near and dear to my heart,” another person gushed. “I get very defensive whenever someone attempts to cover it. I say attempt because they step up to the plate and they strike out. This is the first cover that I have ever heard that actually moved me. The arrangement is superb and Adam’s vocal delivery is one of his best.”

Lambert puts a whole new spin on "Ordinary World." YouTube

“I’m not usually a fan of covers, but Adam is one of the few artists that can not only pull it off, but improve it. His voice seems to enter your ears, travel through your spine and radiate through your fingertips,” someone else raved.

“Ordinary World” will appear on Lambert’s upcoming album, “High Drama,” which is due out Feb. 24. He also performed the song Dec. 13 on the live finale of “The Voice.”

Lambert is no stranger to performing classic songs. He covered Cher’s “Believe” during the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018, earning kudos from the iconic singer herself. He also performs with Queen and, of course, rose to fame covering a wide range of music on “American Idol,” during the show’s eighth season in 2009, in which he finished as the runner-up.