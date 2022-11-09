Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir is set to be released

Following the death of Aaron Carter on Nov. 5, an unfinished memoir on the singer and actor is set to be released.

Ballast Books, the publisher of the memoir titled "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life," announced Nov. 9 in a press release that the unfinished book will be published on Nov. 15.

The author, Andy Symonds, spent three years interviewing Aaron Carter for the book, according to the press release.

In the memoir, Aaron Carter shares details around his relationship with his family, growing up with famous brother Nick Carter and his battle with suicidal thoughts, the release states.

"Aaron was a kind, gentle, talented soul not without his demons," Symonds said in a statement. "He was so excited about telling his story, and I feel I owe it to him to release the parts we did complete.

“Aaron was an open book during the writing process,” Symonds added. “It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

Aaron Carter rose to fame in the late 1990s and continued his success into the 2000s with his studio album "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," featuring his hit track of the same name that spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2006, "House of Carters," a reality television show that followed the Carter siblings, was released on E! and lasted for one season. Six years later, his sister Leslie Carter died of a prescription medical overdose at the age of 25.

Since the announcement of Aaron Carter's death, family, friends and fans have taken to social media to send their love. His twin sister, Angel Carter, and Nick Carter, both shared childhood photos with heartfelt tributes.

Hilary Duff, who worked with Aaron Carter on an episode of "Lizzie McGuire" when they were young, also shared a message on Instagram, writing, "boy did my teenage self love you deeply."

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.