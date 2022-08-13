Don't mess with Beyoncé's man.

During a Friday, Aug. 12 appearance on the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club," 50 Cent remembered a time when the "Break My Soul" singer looked like she was about “ready” to fight him after he stopped by to talk to her husband, Jay-Z, in Las Vegas.

The 47-year-old rapper said that Bey was sitting at the edge of a window sill when she spotted him and then immediately jumped down to mean-mug him once he approached her husband.

Although 50 Cent meant no harm, he said that Beyoncé looked like she was ready for anything to happen, especially since he's had a long-standing feud with Jay-Z.

“She jumped out," 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, recalled. "I’m like, ‘Wait, what is you doing? That’s me and Jay-Z’s stuff, this ain’t got nothing to do with you, girl.'"

However, Beyoncé appeared to stand her ground and the whole thing took 50 Cent by surprise.

"I was like, ‘Oh, s***!’ I didn’t really know what to do," he said. "It was one of those situations where you were like, ‘Woah!’ If you say this to Jay, he’ll look at you and go, ‘Nah, that happened.’”

While laughing about the situation, 50 Cent said that Beyoncé definitely took herself out of character for him.

Beyoncé vs. 50 Cent. Jason LaVeris/JC Olivera / FilmMagic/Getty Images

"I’m like, ‘Woah, woah, woah.’ She throwing me off now ’cause I don’t know exactly how to respond to this. You are still Beyoncé," he said. "She brought all of the sexy over with that energy jumping off."

Host Charlamagne tha God joked that 50 Cent was lucky that Bey's sister Solange Knowles wasn't there, alluding to a 2014 video that surfaced of Solange attacking Jay-Z in an elevator at a Met Gala after party.

“If Solange was there, I would’ve had to reboot!" 50 Cent joked. "Solange was popping in that elevator like it was nothing. With some gangster s--- going on. Jay couldn’t do nothing, huh?”