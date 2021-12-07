Ariana Grande re-creates iconic Britney Spears look on 'The Voice'

The '90s are back!

Ariana Grande paid homage to Britney Spears on Monday night's episode of "The Voice" when she dressed up in one of Spears' most iconic outfits for a '90s-themed week.

The singer slicked her hair back into her signature ponytail and wore a light pink crop top with white pants, which featured a splash of pink around the knees, to look just like Spears when she released her debut album, "...Baby One More Time," in 1999.

Ariana Grande during "'90s Week" on "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBC

After Spears' album catapulted her to fame, she went on tour and rocked a similar look when she performed her hit song of the same name in front of fans.

Grande loved the outfit so much that she shared on Instagram a video of herself wearing the re-created look.

“Coo coo cachooo, Mrs. robinson. See you soon @nbcthevoice,” she wrote.

Britney Spears performs in Universal City, California, during her ...Baby One More Time Tour in July 1999. Brenda Chase / Getty Images

Grande, whose "Thank U, Next" music video from 2019 pays homage to several famous rom-coms, also used her platform on "The Voice" to salute another one of her favorites.

In November, she dressed up as Jennifer Garner in her hit film "13 Going on 30" when Garner's character, Jenna Rink, wore a colorful Versace dress and danced the night away to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Grande shared multiple pics of herself in the dress on Instagram. Donatella Versace re-shared some of the photos and wrote, “My gorgeous girl @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first 'The Voice' live show!!!”

The designer added on her IG stories, “You’re truly breathtaking!!! I hope you enjoyed your first live show. Love u.”