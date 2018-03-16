share tweet pin email

When "Murphy Brown" returns to primetime later this year, Emmy winner Candice Bergen will reprise her role as the show's title character, a lovably hard-nosed investigative reporter.

Now, former "Limitless" star Jake McDorman joins the revival's cast as Murphy's son, Avery.

Craig Sjodin / ABC/Getty Images McDorman recently played Mr. Bruno in the Oscar-nominated movie "Lady Bird."

The last time fans saw Avery, he was just a kid, but these days he's "following in his mother’s footsteps, perhaps too closely, and has his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit," CBS revealed in a press release.

CBS/Getty Images Avery has grown up so much since the '90s.

The revival of the classic sitcom, which originally aired from 1988 to 1998 and earned a whopping 62 Emmy nominations with 18 wins, also brings back original stars Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana) and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg).

The comedy, which was set in the fictional "FYI" newsroom, was known for its sharp political satire and for weaving in real-life political headlines — and vice versa! In 1992, the show made national headlines when then-Vice President Dan Quayle criticized Murphy for having a child out of wedlock.

Now, Murphy and her colleagues return to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a wildly different political and cultural climate.

Fans can expect 13 new episodes of "Murphy Brown" sometime in the 2018-2019 broadcast season.