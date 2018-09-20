Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"A Star Is Born" might just be the most anticipated box office release of the year, thanks to the chemistry-packed pairing of leads Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

But the latest not-so-official trailer proves that there's another couple out there perfect for the parts.

Move over, Cooper and Gaga! Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy steal the show in this sneak peek for "A Star is Boar."

Yes, the drama gets a Muppet makeover in a parody trailer from funnyman Kevin T. Porter, who hosts the Good Christian Fun podcast (and previously the Gilmore Guys podcast), and trust us — it works.

The audio track from the official "A Star Is Born" trailer sets the tone, but Porter sorted through decades of old Muppet footage to cast Kermit as the road-weary mentor musician and Piggy as the felt-face ingénue who can't see her own worth.

(And though it's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, Fozzie Bear as Dave Chappelle's Noodles deserves a mention, too!)

The end result is a surprisingly spot-on parody — ridiculous, hilarious and somehow still poignant.

Porter told Entertainment Weekly that the clip took three days to put together, but he admitted that he thinks it could have been even better.

"The only regret I have is that I wasn’t able to get a shot of Sam the Eagle as Sam Elliott," he said.

See the real deal when "A Star Is Born" hits theaters Oct. 5.