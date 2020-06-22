Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation: 'Factually impossible'

Justin Bieber took to social media Sunday to deny sexually assaulting a woman in 2014, calling the allegation "factually impossible" and providing photos and receipts he said bolstered his defense.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," the pop star said on Twitter.

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The abuse claims were made on Twitter by someone going only by Danielle, who alleged Bieber assaulted her on March 9, 2014, after she was invited to his room at the Four Seasons in Austin, Texas, following a surprise concert at the South by Southwest festival.

In a series of tweets, Bieber claimed he was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez on the night of the accusations, tweeting a photo of Gomez with him on the street and an Us Magazine article that said Gomez attended the concert Danielle referenced in her story.

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

He also posted a series of receipts and emails that he said showed he never stayed at the Four Seasons. Bieber said he, Gomez and some friends stayed at an Airbnb rental on March 9, and he stayed at a Westin hotel in Austin on March 10.

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Representatives for Bieber did not respond to TODAY's request for comment on the allegations. Danielle's Twitter account has been taken down.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” said Bieber, who has been married to the model Hailey Baldwin since 2018. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."