Rachel Morrison's work on "Mudbound" has made Oscar history before the winners are even announced.
Amid all the usual snubs and surprises, Morrison became the first female nominee in the cinematography category in the 90-year history of the Academy Awards when the the nominees were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday.
It's the latest accolade for Morrison for her work on the Netflix film about a pair of World War II veterans dealing with racism and post-traumatic stress disorder in rural Mississippi.
The 39-year-old won the New York Film Critics Circle's award for cinematography last month and was nominated for Critics' Choice and American Society of Cinematographers awards.
Mudbound was also nominated in three other Oscar categories. Mary J. Blige received nods for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song for "Mighty River." Virgil Williams and director Dee Rees were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Morrison has previously worked on films like the teen coming-of-age movie "Dope," the Jennifer Aniston film "Cake," and the critically-acclaimed "Fruitvale Station." She also received Emmy nominations for Netflix's "What Happened, Miss Simone?" and Showtime's "Rikers High."
Her competition in the cinematography category during the Oscars on March 4 includes Roger Deakins ("Blade Runner 2049"); Bruno Delbonnel ("Darkest Hour"); Hoyte van Hoytema ("Dunkirk"); and Dan Laustsen ("The Shape of Water").
