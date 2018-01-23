share tweet pin email

Rachel Morrison's work on "Mudbound" has made Oscar history before the winners are even announced.

Amid all the usual snubs and surprises, Morrison became the first female nominee in the cinematography category in the 90-year history of the Academy Awards when the the nominees were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday.

Netflix Rachel Morrison is the first female nominee in the cinematography category in Oscars history for her work on "Mudbound."

It's the latest accolade for Morrison for her work on the Netflix film about a pair of World War II veterans dealing with racism and post-traumatic stress disorder in rural Mississippi.

The 39-year-old won the New York Film Critics Circle's award for cinematography last month and was nominated for Critics' Choice and American Society of Cinematographers awards.

Mudbound was also nominated in three other Oscar categories. Mary J. Blige received nods for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song for "Mighty River." Virgil Williams and director Dee Rees were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Morrison has previously worked on films like the teen coming-of-age movie "Dope," the Jennifer Aniston film "Cake," and the critically-acclaimed "Fruitvale Station." She also received Emmy nominations for Netflix's "What Happened, Miss Simone?" and Showtime's "Rikers High."

Honestly, most thrilled the Academy chose to recognize Rachel Morrison--and for the first time nominating a female cinematographer. She's amazing, she deserves it, may she be the first of MANY. — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 23, 2018

What an exciting and inspiring thing to see Rachel Morrison @morrisondp be nominated for her gorgeous cinematography in #mudbound. First woman ever! And we went to high school together! Which is the cooler fact? — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 23, 2018

Her competition in the cinematography category during the Oscars on March 4 includes Roger Deakins ("Blade Runner 2049"); Bruno Delbonnel ("Darkest Hour"); Hoyte van Hoytema ("Dunkirk"); and Dan Laustsen ("The Shape of Water").

