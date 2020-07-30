Sign up for our newsletter

MTV is moving forward with its 2020 Video Music Awards, and the nominees are here!

Top nominees include Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga with nine; and Billie Eilish and The Weekend with six. And it's going to be a most unusual VMAs, thanks to the COVID-19 quarantine: The show will be based in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but feature performances from locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City (Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island).

And the ladies have it: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the two top nominees at this year's MTV VMA Awards. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Yet the question of who'll be in the audience remains in the air. In June, MTV and Governor Andrew Cuomo held a live video briefing in which safety and quarantining was a key focus. The governor noted that there will be "limited or no audience" for the Aug. 30 show.

For now, though, we have a long list of nominees to share. Starting Wednesday, fans can vote for their favorites in 15 gender-neutral categories, including the traditional video of the year and artist of the year, plus the fun new categories of "best music video from home" and "best quarantine performance."

The Weeknd. Michael Kovac / FilmMagic

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish,"Everything I Wanted"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Doja Cat. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish, "Everything I Wanted"

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"

Post Malone, "Circles"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U"

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid, "Beautiful People"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

"PUSH Best New Artist"

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Best Pop

BTS, "On"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Halsey, "You should be sad"

Jonas Brothers, "What a Man Gotta Do"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, "Intentions"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Eminem Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby, "BOP"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Travis Scott, "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"

Coldplay Ezra Shaw / Getty Images file

Best Rock

Blink-182, "Happy Days"

Coldplay, "Orphans"

Evanescence, "Wasted On You"

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean, "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"

Green Day, "Oh Yeah!"

The Killers, "Caution"

Best Alternative

The 1975, "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

All Time Low, "Some Kind Of Disaster"

FINNEAS, "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"

Lana Del Rey, "Doin' Time"

Machine Gun Kelly, "Bloody Valentine"

twenty one pilots, "Level of Concern"

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin, "China"

Bad Bunny, "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul, "MAMACITA"

J Balvin, "Amarillo"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

Maluma ft. J Balvin, "Qué Pena"

Lizzo Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Best R&B

Alicia Keys, "Underdog"

Chloe x Halle, "Do It"

H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"

Khalid ft. Summer Walker, "Eleven"

Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

BTS Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE, "Oh My God"

BTS, "On"

EXO, "Obsession"

Monsta X, "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"

Tomorrow X Together, "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"

Red Velvet, "Psycho"

Billie Eilish Vianney Le Caer / AP

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"

Billie Eilish, "all the good girls go to hell"

Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"

H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"

Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

Taylor Swift Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Best Music Video from Home

5 Seconds of Summer, "Wildflower"

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U"

Blink-182, "Happy Days"

Drake, "Toosie Slide"

John Legend, "Bigger Love"

twenty one pilots, "Level of Concern"

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe & Halle, "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon

CNCO, Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice, Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend, #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga, "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute

For more nominees, check out the MTV VMA site! And don't forget to vote for your favorites right here!. Voting runs through Aug. 23, 2020; voting for "PUSH Best New Artist" will remain active until the show on Aug. 30.