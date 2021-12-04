Zendaya and Tom Holland adorably joke about their height difference

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the cutest Hollywood couples for a reason.

During a Friday appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," the duo adorably talked about how hard it was for them to do certain stunts in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" because of their two-inch height difference.

"It's a good story," Zendaya joked, and Holland agreed.

“There’s a particular stunt, I don't know if it's in this," she said while pointing to the screen, "where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there."

“He’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her," the "Euphoria" star added.

But because of their height difference, Zendaya found herself landing before Holland.

"My feet obviously hit the ground before he does," she said. That meant Holland and Zendaya found themselves in a really awkward position when they would land from the stunt.

Zendaya and Tom Holland perform a stunt in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Alamy Stock Photo

"I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool and I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me, and then she would catch me," Holland joked, while demonstrating how it happened.

Zendaya, who also got out of her chair to show Norton how funny they looked, said Holland was "very lovely" about the whole thing.

"You were like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you,'" she laughed, and Holland joked, "It's so nice to be caught for a change."

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the "Spider-Man : Homecoming" photocall at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England. Mike Marsland

In a November interview with GQ, Holland also opened up about his private life with Zendaya. He talked about how hard it was for them to no longer have privacy since becoming a couple.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” the "Cherry" actor said.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," Holland added. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

