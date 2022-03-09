Zach Braff isn’t much of a sports guy, it turns out.

The 46-year-old actor recently revealed that while working with Gabrielle Union on their upcoming movie together, "Cheaper by the Dozen," he had no idea who her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, was.

While appearing on Tuesday’s "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Braff shared that he hadn't met Union before working together, explaining, "I knew what a knockout of a woman she was and that she was a good actress, and I just couldn’t believe the thought that she would legitimately pick me as her husband."

As a photo of Union and Wade appeared on the screen behind him and Ellen DeGeneres, Braff made his revelation.

"First of all, I know nothing about sports. So when she kept talking about her husband, Dwyane, I was like, 'Oh, I hope to one day meet this Dwyane.' I had no idea who it was,'" he laughed.

Naturally, Union's Dwayne and former Miami Heat basketball player and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade are one and the same.

"You didn’t know Dwyane Wade?" DeGeneres asked, to which the "Scrubs" star replied, "No, I don’t know Dwyane Wade. I do now!"

"They’re just the coolest couple," he continued. "I was worried about pretending to be her husband. All I could do was get in the best shape that I could. You know, have some abs ... I had an ab or two."

In "Cheaper by the Dozen," Braff and Union star as Paul and Zoe Baker, a married couple with a combined 10 children. The fresh take on the 2003 movie sees the Bakers once again turn two families into one.

"She had kids from another marriage, I had kids from another marriage, we came together and had some of our own," Braff described the reboot. "So we have this beautiful mixed family."

While the actor doesn’t have kids of his own, he does have an adorable rescue dog named Billie.

"She's the love of my life," Braff expressed during the interview, sharing how he only meant to foster the now-2-year-old pup but decided to keep her. "She really got me through the pandemic. She's a sweetheart."

As for Union, she is mother to 3-year-old daughter Kaavia and step-mother to Wade's three children from his previous relationships; Zaire, 20, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, 8. The 49-year-old actress previously opened up about the hardships of juggling work and motherhood.

"Hardest part about being a working mom is missing important events in your kid’s lives," the "LA’s Finest" star shared in an Instagram post in December. "Today I missed @kaaviajames' holiday program at school and felt so awful to disappoint her. So I did the next best thing and I became her hype woman before I left for work."

Union, however, is not only Kaavia's hype woman, she's also her partner in crime. The two are constantly uploading silly and sweet videos of their time together on social media.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" will be released March 18 on Disney+.