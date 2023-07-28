Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are '80s wrestlers in new 'Iron Claw' picture

The subject of exposes, one man shows and ESPN documentaries, the story of the Von Erich wrestling family is now coming to the big screen.

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White star as members of the wrestling dynasty in "The Iron Claw," out Dec. 22.

On July 27, the indie movie distributor and producer A24 released the first official picture of Efron and Allen together in the film. In the photo, they sit atop a white picket fence above while wearing tank tops and jeans. Below them are the actors Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons.

All four play brothers and pro wrestlers: Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich; Jeremy Allen White is Kerry Von Erich; Harris Dickinson is David Von Erich; and Stanley Simons is Mike Von Erich. Holt McCallany plays their dad and family patriarch Fritz Von Erich.

Fritz Von Erich, whose birth name was Jack Adkisson, was a famous wrestler in the '60s and '70s whose sons followed him into the profession in the '80s. But tragedy followed, as five of the six Von Erich sons died prematurely.

Once fans saw the photo online, they immediately expressed their excitement for the film on Twitter.

One person said they were "glad" the Von Erichs' legacy was getting attention: "It's such a wild ride of a story. So many moving parts throughout, from father on down through all his sons wrestling careers. With super highs and the absolute lowest of lows."

Another commented, "A movie about the Von Erich family is long overdue."

And a third talked about the actors in the picture and said, "This photo oozes sex."

Last winter, A24 released a photo of Efron's character, Kevin Von Erich, in action, doing a wrestling move in the ring.

White, who also had to beef up for his role as Kerry Von Erich, told Variety in November that Efron left him "a really lovely note" that inspired him to get jacked.

It said, “Get training, eat, keep doing what you’re doing, stay hard."

White also said that his character in "The Bear," Chef Carmy, could relate to Kerry.

“There’s something human about never feeling like you are really your own man,” he said. “All great drama is about family, whether it’s blood or not. It’s about acceptance, it’s about belonging, and just getting away from loneliness.”