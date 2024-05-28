IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite onscreen after 16 years in ‘Wolfs’ teaser

The two actors last appeared onscreen together in the 2008 comedy "Burn After Reading."
By Gina Vivinetto

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are reuniting in a quirky new teaser trailer for the upcoming action comedy "Wolfs," from Columbia Pictures and Apple Original Films.

The two actors, who last appeared onscreen together 16 years ago in the 2008 crime comedy "Burn After Reading," remain uncomfortably silent as they travel in a car together in the seemingly tense 30-second trailer, released May 28.

Clooney sits behind the wheel looking annoyed while Pitt fidgets with the car's visor and then opens the glove box, prompting Clooney to slam it shut. Throughout the trailer, the car's windshield wipers squeak excruciatingly slowly over the car's windshield.

A new (and hopefully longer) trailer for "Wolfs" will be released May 29.

What is 'Wolfs' about?

"Wolfs," written and directed by "Spider-Man" franchise director Jon Watts, tells the story of two lone-wolf fixers who attempt to cover up the same high-profile crime, according to GQ.

The movie also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.

When is 'Wolfs' coming out?

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release September 20, according to GQ.


Brad Pitt and George Clooney in 2012.
Brad Pitt and George Clooney on March 3, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA.Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Will we see Clooney and Pitt in any other movies?

Clooney told Deadline in December 2023 that he, Pitt and Watts were "already talking about a sequel" for "Wolfs," calling the filming of the movie a "great shoot."

"We had a blast doing it and we’ve seen it. It’s an off-the-charts great film and it’s fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time," said Clooney.

Pitt and Clooney have appeared onscreen together several times in the past. In addition to 2008's "Burn Before The Reading," the pair co-starred in the "Oceans" franchise.


Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com.

