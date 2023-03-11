William Shatner is putting his life into perspective.

In a March 9 interview with Variety, the "Star Trek" alum opened up about his upcoming documentary, "You Can Call Me Bill," and said he chose to do the project because he was thinking about his own mortality.

"I’ve turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don’t have long to live," he said. "Whether I keel over as I’m speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that’s very much a factor. I’ve got grandchildren. This documentary is a way of reaching out after I die."

Shatner's documentary, which recently premiered at SXSW, will chronicle the amazing highlights in his illustrious career, including his time on "Star Trek." He said that the doc won't be a retelling of his career, but rather an opportunity for him to talk about something new.

"I’m trying to discover something I’ve never said before or to find a way to say something I’ve said before in a different way, so I can explore that truth further," he explained.

The “Boston Legal” actor added that at 91 he's acquired a wealth of knowledge that he hopes to impart to others.

"The sad thing is that the older a person gets the wiser they become and then they die with all that knowledge," he said. "And it’s gone. It’s not like I’m going to take my ideas or my clothing with me."

As a two-time Emmy-winner and a dad of three to kids, Melanie, 58, Lisabeth, 61, and Leslie, 64, Shatner has had many wonderful experiences in his life, including the time he went to space in October.

The trip made Shatner the oldest person to ever reach space and he said it was "the most profound experience" he could ever imagine.

“I am overwhelmed. I had no idea," he said after his 10-minute flight on a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin.

“It was unbelievable. I’m so filled with emotion," he added.