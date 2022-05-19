Why Adam Demos keeps coming back to the Netflix rom-com

If Adam Demos' life was a rom-com, he knows what his dream job would be. "Beer distributor," Demos told TODAY, without skipping a beat.

Given his filmography, there's a likely chance Demos will, one day, be cast as a beer distributor in a Netflix rom-com.

In "A Perfect Pairing," Demos' latest out May, he stars as a station manager presiding over a Queensland, Australia, farm, sheep and all. His character, Max, falls for Lola Alvarez (Victoria Justice), a plucky wine distributor looking to persuade the station's wealthy owner into letting her sell Vaughn Family Wines in the U.S. In order to prove her grit and capability, Lola takes a job as a "jillaroo" on the farm.

"A Perfect Pairing" is the latest in a string of projects capitalizing on Demos' charming Australian accent and ability to give a swoon-worthy look, an essential ingredient for a leading man.

A Perfect Pairing. (L to R) Adam Demos as Max, Victoria Justice as Lola in A Perfect Pairing. Vince Valitutti / Netflix

Previously, Demos played a contractor in Netflix's New Zealand-set "Falling Inn Love," opposite Christina Millian. In his most headline-making role, Demos starred as a photographer in the steamy TV show "Sex/Life" (just Google the shower scene).

Speaking to TODAY, Demos addressed why he keeps coming back to the genre, over and over.

"The rom-com has such a special place in the world. They make people feel good. When you’re filming it, you have a great time, and you feel so good too — just because of the subject matter. It’s a win-win," Demos said.

Ultimately, though, Demos said drawn to the writing above all. He cited "Sex/Life," a show about a Connecticut woman's (Sarah Shahi) sexual reawakening — thanks, in large part to Demos' character — as an example.

"In 'Sex/Life,' there are some real subject matter and storylines. People can relate to it a lot. The writing is really incredible. It’s story and writing, not really a genre for me," Demos said.

Have all these rom-coms taught Demos anything about love? "Not necessarily," Demos said. "It's already been written." (Though Demos did meet his girlfriend, Sarah Shahi, on set of “Sex/Life").

Demos as Brad Simon in "Sex/Life." Amanda Matlovich / Netflix

But the movies have taught him about life. "The throughline is, 'Don’t get in your own way,’ Demos said. "You want to play these characters authentically. You do learn a bit of that yourself and you try to make it real."

With that in mind, Demos often draws from his personal life when approaching roles.

Before becoming an actor, the Wollongong, Australia, native worked in construction. At the age of 23, he signed up for an acting class. Today, he draws on that "scary, outside-of-the-box moment" when playing his characters — especially at the moments when they face their own fears.

"I relate to characters that I play. They have their walls up and then they push through." Adam Demos

"It does show you there’s nothing to really lose," Demos said." I relate to characters that I play. They have their walls up and then they push through. I can relate to that for sure. I also feel grateful. I have great support, my mom and my mates."

Demos "Sex/Life" is returning for a second season this this summer, and Demos has no sign of stopping his leading man track record beyond that.

"Hopefully I just get to keep working. A lot of amazing people, especially Netflix, have shown faith in me. I’m stoked that these guys try to see something in me," Demos said.

Adam Demos and Victoria Justice in "A Perfect Pairing" Vince Valitutti / Netflix

As for what makes him eminently cast-able, the quintessential leading man? Demos is coy to answer. "You have to work your butt off and don’t let anyone down," Demos said. "It would be hard for me to answer it any other way because it would make it seem like I was a hero."