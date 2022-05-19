The stars of 'A Perfect Pairing' say the Australian set was as idyllic as it seems

Chances are, while watching Lola (Victoria Justice) and Max (Adam Demos) fall in love in the new Netflix movie "A Perfect Pairing," you will be falling in love – with the Australian scenery.

The Netflix rom-com takes place in an Australian station, or a large livestock farm. Each scene unfolds with majestic vistas within sight, and the occasional sheep and kangaroo baa-ing or hopping into the frame.

"A Perfect Pairing" was, indeed, filmed in Australia — specifically, in Numinbah Valley, a valley and suburb located within Queensland's Gold Coast.

According to the stars, the location was as idyllic as it seems. Justice likened the filming process "a dream," and described her nature-filled days on set.

Victoria Justice in "A Perfect Pairing" Vince Valitutti / Netflix

"Being in Australia was incredible. I’d wake up in the morning on the Gold Coast and have this amazing view of the ocean. Then, I'd be at Numinbah Valley, this luscious green valley with wild cows on the side of the mountain. You'd hear birds cawing," she said.

In "A Perfect Pairing," Justice's character, Lola, wants to see koalas and kangaroos, in true American form. On her way to work, Justice would often run into a different Australian marsupial.

"I'd be driving to work in the morning and see wallabies — mama wallabies with babies in their pouches," she said. "It was just unreal."

Justice also bonded with the two sheep that played Baa-bra in the movie, named Peanut Butter and Jelly.

The authenticity also extended to the vibe on set. In one scene, Lola and Max serenade the rest of the "jackaroos" and "jillaroos" (Australian lingo for the station workers) with an acoustic rendition of "Home" by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes.

A Perfect Pairing. (L to R) Natalie Abbott as Kylie, Luca Sardelis as Breeze, Emily Havea as Sam, Jayden Popik as Henry, Victoria Justice as Lola, Adam Demos as Max, Alex Neal as Tim in A Perfect Pairing. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022. Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

"The bonfire singing scene was exactly what you saw on camera," Demos said. "They lit the fire, went away, and Victoria started singing. It was what you'd do anyway. It felt very natural."

Essentially, Demos said, "There wasn’t too much make believe."

Justice looks back on her time in Australia fondly. “To go to work every day with such a lovely cast and crew, what more could you ask for? It was a dream job," Justice said.