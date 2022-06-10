All these years later, the hills are still alive with the sound of music.

The actors who played the von Trapp children in “The Sound of Music” came out to honor co-star Julie Andrews when the legendary actor was honored Thursday night with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award in Hollywood.

"The Sound of Music" stars Debbie Turner, Angela Cartwright, Julie Andrews, Nicholas Hammond, Kym Karath, and Duane Chase attend the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich), Duane Chase (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta) and Kym Karath (Gretl) all turned out to support Andrews, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1965 film, which won best picture, along with four other Academy Awards.

Not all of the von Trapps were on hand. Christopher Plummer, who portrayed Captain Georg von Trapp, died in 2021. Charmian Carr, who played Liesl, died in 2016, and Heather Menzies-Urich, who appeared as Louisa, died in 2017.

The von Trapps are back! Duane Chase, Kym Karath, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner, and Nicholas Hammond pose for photos at the AFI event honoring Julie Andrews. Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Julie Andrews with the von Trapp children in "The Sound of Music." 20th Century Fox / Alamy

Andrews, 86, was honored for her legendary career on the silver screen.

“Julie Andrews will be the recipient of the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award, the highest honor for a career in film,” the AFI said in a statement.

Julie Andrews, seen here at the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews, continues to thrill fans, decades after "The Sounds of Music" came out. Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“Long considered one of the preeminent annual events for the entertainment and arts community, the AFI Life Achievement Award is a singular distinction bestowed upon artists ‘whose work has stood the test of time.’”

The event brought out other luminaries, as well, including Gwen Stefani, Bo Derek, Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Hector Elizondo and Jane Seymour.

The ceremony will air on TNT on June 16 at 10 p.m. ET.