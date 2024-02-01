What do you get when you mix a little white lie with finding love in first class? A thrilling new rom-com, “Upgraded,” starring Camila Mendes.

The Prime Video movie follows Mendes as Ana, an ambitious intern who dreams of working in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). When hired to help Claire on a work trip to London, Ana gets upgraded to first class and meets British cutie William (Archie Renaux), who ends up mistaking her for her boss.

Ahead of its February release, TODAY.com has an exclusive “Upgraded” clip in which Tomei’s Claire gives Mendes’ Ana some “advice” once they’ve arrived in London.

“Since it’s your first time in London, please let me give you some advice,” Claire tells Ana inside her bougie hotel suite, complete with a butler named Percy. “Always prepare for rain, remember that you are here for work and not for play.”

“And whatever you do, don’t try to outdrink those locals. Don’t sleep with anyone that looks like Jude Law,” Claire adds, referencing the classic rom-com “The Holiday.”

That work and no play might be a bit tough for Ana as the fib she told Will sets off a “glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity,” according to the movie's synopsis.

What does the first ‘Upgraded’ trailer show?

The first trailer for “Upgraded” was released on Jan. 16 and shows a down-on-her-luck Ana living on her sister’s couch in New York City.

When asked to go on a work trip with the head honcho, Ana gets upgraded to first class and connects with William who is seated next to her in the plush seat.

When he mistakes her for the art director of her company, Ana doesn't correct him. Fake it until you make it, right?

Who else co-stars in 'Upgraded'?

Aside from leading lady Mendes and her tough boss Tomei, “Upgraded” also features “Shadow and Bone” star Archie Renaux as leading man William.

Ana and William will get caught up in a fairy-tale romance — but will the lie be their breaking point?

Rachel Matthews co-stars as assistant Suzette, while Fola Evans-Akingbola takes on the role of assistant Renee.

Lena Olin, Anthony Head and Saoirse-Monica Jackson are also in the film.

Ana (Camila Mendes), Suzette (Rachel Matthews), Renee (Fola Evans Akingbola), Claire (Marisa Tomei) in "Upgraded." Courtesy of Prime

When does 'Upgraded' starring Camila Mendes come out?

"Upgraded" will stream globally on Prime Video on Feb. 9.