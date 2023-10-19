The trailer for Tyler Perry's new documentary, "Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story," is finally here.

In the nearly three-minute trailer, Perry gives fans a rare look into his life behind the scenes and his meteoric rise to fame. It also shows how he went from a dreamer in New Orleans to one of the most prolific directors and writers in Hollywood.

"I had all these people tell me what I would never be. Nobody said what I could be," Perry says in the trailer.

The upcoming documentary, which is set to be released on Nov. 17, will also talk about Perry’s upbringing and his relationship with his late mother, Willie Maxine Perry.

According to Prime Video, “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” which is directed by Armani Ortiz and Perry’s ex-girlfriend Gelila Bekele, is “a nod to his mother’s love, is a tender and intimate portrait of visionary and innovator Tyler Perry: his harrowing but faithful road to the top of an industry that didn’t always include him.”

As we wait for the full movie to be released in November, let's take a look back at some of Perry's most captivating pieces of work.

"Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2005)

In February 2005, Perry released his hit debut film "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," which skyrocketed to No. 1.

The film tells the story of a woman named Helen, played by Kimberly Elise, who tries to find herself after her husband, Charles (Steve Harris) kicks her to the curb. With no place to go, she stays with her family and soon learns how to pick herself back up and give herself the courage to fall in love all over again.

"Madea's Family Reunion" (2006)

Riding off the success of “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” Perry released his second film, "Madea's Family Reunion," which offered more insight into Helen's cooky family.

Starring Perry as Madea, an authentic no-nonsense grandma, and Keke Palmer as Nikki, a troubled youth placed under her care, fans got to see more of Madea's life as a caretaker and learn why she can be a little rough around the edges sometimes.

"Why Did I Get Married?" (2007)

Things took a big turn for Perry when he released "Why Did I Get Married?" in 2007. Not only did he get Janet Jackson to play Patricia, a marriage counselor, who always gives helpful advice to her friends, but this was the first time that fans got to see Perry play a serious role from beginning to end.

Without the Madea costume in his arsenal, Perry got right down to the meat and the bones of the story, which showed the trials and tribulations of four couples who've been married for a long time.

"House of Payne" (2007)

"House of Payne" is Perry's first TV show. According to TylerPerry.com, this series is "the highest-rated first-run syndicated cable show of all time." It tells the story of a multi-generational family who all live together under one roof.

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself” (2009)

In this 2009 drama, Taraji P. Henson plays a self-centered woman who finds herself taking care of her niece and nephews after their grandmother is found dead.

Not wanting to be a caretaker, Henson's character, April, finds herself growing up in more ways than one when she decides to temporarily look after the children.

For the film's soundtrack, Mary J. Blige sang her song "I Can Do Bad All By Myself," which is about making the right decisions in life.

"Meet the Browns" (2009)

In 2009, Perry released his hit TV show "Meet the Browns," which took a look at one of the most eccentric members of Madea's family, Leroy Brown.

The show ran from 2009 to 2011.

"For Colored Girls" (2010)

Perry's 2010 film "For Colored Girls" is based on the award-winning play by Ntozake Shange called “For Colored Girls Who’ve Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf."

Perry's adaptation follows ten different women who each experience a heartbreaking event in their lives. As they find comfort in one another, the ladies learn to speak their truth in Shange's collection of choreopoems, which are featured throughout the film.

"Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor" (2013)

Out of all the movies that Perry has ever written, “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” probably has to be the one with the most cautionary tale.

The film tells the story of Judith (Jurnee Smollett), an Ivy League-educated relationship expert who soon finds herself in marriage in trouble after she starts flirting with a handsome billionaire who awakens her deepest desires.

"The Haves and the Have Nots" (2013)

Perry's TV show "The Haves and the Have Nots" centers on two families, one rich and one poor, whose lives intertwine once a humble Hanna Young (Crystal Fox) and an ambitious Candace Young (Tika Sumpter) come in contact with the privileged Cryer family.

“The Haves and the Have Nots” ran from 2013 to 2021.

"Sistas" (2019)

Released in 2019, "Sistas" follows a group of single girlfriends, each in their 30s, who are tackling the ups and downs of the dating world in their own way.

The show is currently airing its sixth season, which premiered in the summer of 2023.