“Avatar” is back.

A new trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the second movie in the franchise, dropped Monday, promising a return to Pandora.

The trailer itself is light on dialogue and heavy on imagery, with scores of shots in a montage capturing gorgeous looks at life on the planet, in the water and in the jungle, as well as characters armed with guns and arrows, seemingly getting ready to engage in battle.

“I know one thing: Wherever we go, this family is our fortress” is the lone dialogue spoken in the trailer, by Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully.

Worthington joins Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Stephen Lang as key actors returning from the first film, while Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh join the cast of the sequel. Director James Cameron is also back for the second movie.

The trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” initially debuted during this weekend's theatrical screenings of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

“Avatar” became a global sensation upon its release in 2009 and remains the highest-grossing film in the world, with nearly $2.9 billion in box office receipts.

Four sequels are planned for the franchise, with the second installment being delayed several times, partially due to the pandemic, over the years. The second movie wrapped up shooting in 2020.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” premieres Dec. 16, 2022.