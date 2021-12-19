Tom Holland is sharing his gratitude following the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” last week.

The highly anticipated third installment of Marvel’s Spider-Man film series was released on December 17 in the United States. The film broke box office records, leaving the cast plenty to be grateful for. Over the last week, Holland has penned several social media posts thanking his fellow castmates, as well as some of the unsung heroes who made the movie possible.

On Saturday, December 18, the 25-year-old actor took a moment to write a grateful message for his two stunt doubles, Greg Townley and Luke Scott, who have helped make some of the movie’s incredible stunts possible. In one Instagram story, Holland shared a photo of him being held by both stuntmen as they posed for the camera.

“Without these legends this movie wouldn’t be half as good,” Holland wrote. “Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication. From Luke’s crash into the stairs to Greg’s falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider. It’s been an adventure. Love you lads.”

Townley re-shared the story on his own Instagram, writing, “Big love ❤️ @tomholland2013 @luke_scott94.”

Scott also re-shared Holland’s story on his Instagram twice, writing two separate notes dedicated to the “Spider-Man” star and his fellow stunt double.

“Love ya mate- no one I’d rather smash into some stairs for ❤️,” he wrote, before adding in the next slide, “With my partner in crime @gregtownley 🤸‍♀️.”

Townley also shared a message of his own, posting a short clip of Holland sipping casually on a cup of coffee while he propelled down to the ground in a harness. Along with the video, he shared a short message reading, “Always an absolutely pleasure @tomholland2013.”

Holland shared the clip on his Instagram story, adding some context to the video. In a caption, he wrote, “A cold morning for a test.”

Back in April, Scott looked back on his experience working with both Townley and Holland on the film in an Instagram post, writing in part, "Been reflecting on the last year or so now I’ve got some downtime at home and feel very fortunate to have been able to go around the world on an adventure especially considering the current world situation."

"Glad I got to do it with these two heroes who’ve had my back the whole time @gregtownley@tomholland2013 as well as old friends and new ones made along the way," he continued.

On Thursday, December 16, Holland shared a post on his Instagram dedicated to his castmates. The actor shared a snap from the red carpet premiere where he posed alongside Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Zendaya. In the caption, he penned a heartfelt note to the entirety of the cast and the Spider-Man franchise as a whole, as well as the fans.

“I can’t believe we actually did it. Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing,” he wrote. “This movie is a labour of love a celebrates three generations of cinema.”

He continued, adding, “It truly is a dream come true and I’m forever grateful for all the love and support we’ve received over the years.”

“We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Holland concluded the message. “Enjoy the movie. P.S. Bring tissues!”

