Tom Hanks names his 3 favorite Tom Hanks movies — and they're not what you'd expect

Everyone has a favorite Tom Hanks movie. Heck, there are a slew of solid flicks to pick, ranging from “Forrest Gump” and “Saving Private Ryan” to “Big” and “Philadelphia.” You really can’t go wrong.

But which of his own movies is his favorite?

That’s the question posed to Hanks Tuesday by Bill Simmons on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” when Simmons asked him to name his top three films.

“I would not do it according to the way the movies came out,” Hanks said. “I would do by way of the personal experience that I had when I was doing them, which is very different.”

His top choice?

“I would probably say No. 1 would be ‘League of Their Own’ because all I did all summer was play baseball,” he said.

Tom Hanks, with Geena Davis, reminded us all that there's no crying in baseball in "A League of Their Own Alamy Stock Photo

“I shagged flies. I ate turkey dogs. I took infield with (co-star) Robin Knight and a ton of other people. I played baseball all summer long in Evansville, Indiana, and in Wrigley Field. There was a day of doing that.”

The two-time Oscar winner said it was especially memorable because his family joined him during the shoot.

“It was a great summer and my entire family still speaks about it,” he said.

Hanks says he had a wonderful time making "Cast Away." Alamy Stock Photo

He then singled out “Cast Away.”

“We just had bold adventures when we were making that movie,” he said. “We were out in the middle of the ocean trying to grab shots. And we were off in Fiji on two different occasions and, again, had my whole family with me. There was nothing but adventures every single day.”

His final selection proved to be what some may consider a surprise: the 2012 sci-fi film “Cloud Atlas.” Hanks cited the experience of making a movie in Germany as something that has stayed with him.

"Cloud Atlas," which Hanks made with fellow Oscar winner Halle Berry, was not a hit, but it holds a special place in his heart. Alamy Stock Photo

“We shot it on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love in Berlin and Mallorca and Dresden and I want to say, did we go to Dusseldorf? Did we go to Frankfurt?” he said.

“That was the first time I’d ever shot extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history,” he added. “But the work itself was we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on this deep throw.”