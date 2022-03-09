Get a 1st look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto in upcoming ‘Pinocchio’ movie

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic looks heartwarming and familiar.

Tom Hanks reveals his 3 favorite Tom Hanks movies

Nov. 10, 202101:16
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

No lie! There's a live-action "Pinocchio" movie coming your way, and Tom Hanks is on board as Geppetto.

Not only that, on Wednesday we got our first look at Hanks as the carver who fashions himself a son made of wood, thanks to Disney+. Check it out:

Tom Hanks as Geppetto in "Pinocchio"
Tom Hanks as Geppetto in "Pinocchio," with his wooden boy.Courtesy Disney Enterprises

Hanks looks positively Mark Twain-ish with his curly silver locks and facial hair, while we love that Pinocchio has kept his yellow feathered cap and red shorts from the animated version!

The live-action "Pinocchio" is coming from Disney and will likely mirror the 1940 animated classic, which won two Academy Awards, for best score and for best song ("When You Wish Upon a Star").

The new version, which will air exclusively on Disney+ later this year, features an all-star cast. Along with Hanks, there's Cynthia Erivo (as the Blue Fairy), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (voicing Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (as Pinocchio).

The movie's being directed by Robert Zemeckis, who's made multiple films with Hanks, including "Cast Away," "The Polar Express" and "Forrest Gump."

Geppetto and son from 1940's "Pinocchio."
Geppetto and son from 1940's "Pinocchio."Alamy Stock Photo

Pinocchio originally came to life in 1883, in a story written by Italian author Carlo Collodi, but it's a darker tale than the one Disney turned into an animated musical.

"Pinocchio" is set to premiere in September.

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's an author whose debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, will publish in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.