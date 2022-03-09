Get a 1st look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto in upcoming ‘Pinocchio’ movie

Hanks looks positively Mark Twain-ish with his curly silver locks and facial hair, while we love that Pinocchio has kept his yellow feathered cap and red shorts from the animated version!

The live-action "Pinocchio" is coming from Disney and will likely mirror the 1940 animated classic, which won two Academy Awards, for best score and for best song ("When You Wish Upon a Star").

The new version, which will air exclusively on Disney+ later this year, features an all-star cast. Along with Hanks, there's Cynthia Erivo (as the Blue Fairy), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (voicing Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (as Pinocchio).

The movie's being directed by Robert Zemeckis, who's made multiple films with Hanks, including "Cast Away," "The Polar Express" and "Forrest Gump."

Geppetto and son from 1940's "Pinocchio." Alamy Stock Photo

Pinocchio originally came to life in 1883, in a story written by Italian author Carlo Collodi, but it's a darker tale than the one Disney turned into an animated musical.

"Pinocchio" is set to premiere in September.