Post retirement, Tom Brady will produce and star in a movie with Jane Fonda and Sally Field

Tom Brady is finding a way to keep busy in retirement.

The recently retired NFL legend will produce and appear as himself in an upcoming comedy called “80 for Brady.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion may not need acting classes for the part, either, since he’ll play himself in the comedy, which features some Hollywood heavy hitters.

Inspired by a true story, the flick will star Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who’ve co-starred on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and the 1980 comedy “9 to 5,” as well as Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

The quartet will play best friends and New England Patriots fans who go on a road trip to see their beloved team in the Super Bowl in 2017, while Brady will play himself. Brady has referred to the project as “the collab you never expected.”

While fans may be accustomed to seeing Brady on a football field, he has showed off his thespian skills before, appearing in the 2015 Mark Wahlberg comedy “Ted 2” and the Wahlberg-produced HBO show “Entourage” (he appeared in the sequel movie too). He has also starred in commercials for various companies, including Hertz, T-Mobile and Subway.

Brady’s second act is hardly new, as several athletes have made the jump from the field of play to the set of a show or movie. Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Uecker are among some of the notable names who’ve tried their hands at acting over the years.

Production on “80 for Brady” is expected to begin this spring.

