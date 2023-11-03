Tina Fey sent Al a copy of ‘Mean Girls’ — but he’ll only watch it under one condition

Tina Fey’s gift for Al Roker is so fetch.

Fey sent the TODAY weatherman a DVD of “Mean Girls” after Al said he had never seen the 2004 comedy in the wake of a new Walmart Black Friday commercial that reunited stars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

“Yesterday, I let it be known I had never seen @meangirls so this was on the desk in my dressing room this morning,” Al captioned a photo of the DVD, along with a note from Fey, on his Instagram page on Nov. 3.

“Thanks, Tina. Now, I just need to dust off the #dvdplayer So #oldskool Love it!!”

“Dear Al and Carson, I watch every day,” read Fey's note. “Honestly, I think you’ll like it. XOXO Tina.”

On the Nov. 2 edition of TODAY, Al had mentioned he hadn’t seen the movie, while he and Carson Daly appeared indifferent about the ad and an upcoming film based on the "Mean Girls" musical. Since Fey had given them the DVD, Al now plans to sit down and see what the fuss is all about.

“I’ve got to watch it. I’m going to watch it,” Al said Nov. 3 on TODAY.

His pledge came with a caveat, though, as he tried to negotiate a deal with Carson, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.

“OK, so, here’s the deal. I’ll watch ‘Mean Girls’ if you guys will watch the greatest Christmas movie of all time, ‘Die Hard,’” he said.

“Seen it,” Savannah said.

“I knew you were going to say that,” Hoda said.

“Which is not a Christmas movie,” Craig said, alluding to the long-running argument about whether or not the classic Bruce Willis film is actually a Christmas flick.

“Well, let’s not open up that debate,” Carson said.