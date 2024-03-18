See Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in new photos from upcoming movie

Timothée Chalamet toting a guitar case sure brings together the look of how Bob Dylan went from struggling artist to later becoming one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

Complete with a fisherman's cap and rugged scarf, new photos of the "Dune: Part Two" and "Wonka" actor on the New York set of a forthcoming movie about Dylan show him during the singer's young adult years.

Chalamet as Dylan for the upcoming film "A Complete Unknown." DIGGZY / Shutterstock via SplashNews

The film will be helmed by "Ford v Ferrari" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" director James Mangold, who confirmed to Collider last year that Chalamet will actually be singing in the movie.

Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro and Nick Offerman are among the other cast members listed on the IMDb page for the film, reportedly titled "A Complete Unknown."

Mangold was tapped to direct the film in early 2020, Deadline reported at the time. The website further reported that the film would cover Dylan's famous and controversial moment when he pivoted to the electric guitar.

Chalamet has said that he has received some of Dylan’s unreleased music.

“I feel so deeply respectful of his world of Dylanologists, so something like that is not — I don’t take for ... it’s not braggadocios. It’s really trying to honor this man,” he told the British music outlet NME in February.

Dylan has been involved in the making of the film, Mangold said on the podcast “Happy Sad Confused” in 2023.

"I've spent several wonderfully charming days in his company just one-on-one talking to him, yes. And I have a script that's personally annotated by him and treasured by me," Mangold said.

He added that the movie spotlights Dylan's journey and the different people who helped launch him into stardom.

"It's not really a Bob Dylan biopic," Mangold said, later adding, “It’s a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time in the early ’60s in New York, and this 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pocket who hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie, who is being kept in the hospital and is dying of a nerve disease, and sings Woody a song that he wrote for him and befriends Pete Seeger, who is like a son to Woody, and Pete sets him up with gigs in local clubs. And there you meet Joan Baez and all these other people who are part of this world.”