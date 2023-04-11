Jennifer Lopez is a killer and a mother in upcoming action film. See the trailer

Jennifer Lopez is a killer and a mother in Netflix’s upcoming action movie, titled “The Mother,” coming to the streamer on (when else?) this Mother’s Day weekend.

In the newly released trailer, the international singer, dancer and actor stars as a former killer who left her old life and family behind to protect her now 12-year-old daughter. The trailer reveals that the FBI cut a deal with Lopez after several agents were killed and two dangerous men were still on the loose. After her daughter is kidnapped many years later, Lopez’s character must come out of hiding and re-enter her life to save her. Along the way, she tortures, shoots, stabs and headbutts the kidnappers’ men, and she teaches her daughter how to survive in the face of danger.

“I’m a killer, but I’m also a mother,” Lopez says in the trailer, perfectly encapsulating the film in one line.

The cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael García Bernal. Here’s the official logline: “A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”

Misha Green, Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig wrote the screenplay, with the story by Green. Producers include Lopez, Green, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon and Marc Evans. Molly Allen executive produces.

“The Mother” releases on Netflix on Friday, May 12, just in time to watch with any mom who loves hardcore action movies or J.Lo.

Watch the trailer below.