Taylor Swift recalls hilarious and ‘terrible’ audition for ‘Les Mis’ film with Eddie Redmayne

There's a lot people don't know about Taylor Swift, including how she had a “nightmare” screen test with Eddie Redmayne for the film adaptation for “Les Misérables.”

"I once died in his arms," Swift said on the Oct. 28 episode of “The Graham Norton Show.”

During the singer's appearance, she recalled auditioning for a part in the 2012 film alongside the actor and knowing that she wasn't going to get the role.

“Basically, I was up for two roles…I think it had been established that I had more of a look of Cosette but I had the range, vocally, of Eponine,” Swift told host Graham Norton while sitting alongside guests Redmayne, Bono and BBC presenter Alex Scott. “So it was established I was there for a good time, not for a long time. I wasn’t going to get this role.”

Swift recalled being asked if she wanted to go to London for a screen test with Redmayne.

“I’m like, ‘This seems like an experience I want to have in my life,’” she said, before turning and telling the actor how much she admires his work.

Once in London and doing the screen test, they got her into character. They told her they would paint her teeth brown and give her big dark circles under her eyes, even before she met the “Fantastic Beasts” actor.

“I’m like, ‘So you’re going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?’” she said, recalling how they made her look like she was “near death.”

“I was like, 'This has immediately become a nightmare for me.'”

Redmayne then recalled his first thoughts about meeting the pop star, sharing, “My overwhelming memory of Taylor was, I had just been to Pizza Express beforehand and I had some garlic dough balls.”

“I thought we were going to be singing off each other…It was so weird because Taylor was dressed fully as Eponine and I was, like, in my tracksuit,” he said. “And they had us on the floor singing sweet nothings into each other and all I knew is I just had garlic breath.”

Swift added, “And I had brown teeth… But you were weeping, and I thought it was because of how I looked…It’s nice to hear we were both struggling in that moment.”

Swift did not end up landing the role. Instead, newcomer Samantha Banks was cast alongside Redmayne, who portrayed Marius.

“Les Misérables” director Tom Hooper told Vulture in 2019 why he didn’t end up casting the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“She rather brilliantly auditioned for Eponine. I didn’t cast her, but I got very close to it. Ultimately, I couldn’t quite believe Taylor Swift was a girl people would overlook,” he said. “So it didn’t quite feel right for her for the most flattering reason.”

The two would go on to work on the film adaptation of the musical “Cats.”