Exclusive: Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘The Archer’ in never-before-seen clip for ‘Eras Tour’ film

When fans found out Taylor Swift cut a handful of songs from "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" concert film back in October, they were not ready for it.

Turns out, it wasn't her end game. In an exclusive clip aired on TODAY Dec. 12, Swift gave a first look at her performance of "The Archer," which will be featured in "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Extended Version)" when it becomes available to rent on digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 13.

In the clip, Swift gives a quick nod and smile to a fan as she walks further onto the stage, looking out at the thousands of members of the audience as the beginning notes of "The Archer" ring out across the stadium.

"Combat, I’m ready for combat," Swift sings. "I say I don’t want that, but what if I do?"

The preview of the track for “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” comes one day after the concert film was nominated for a Golden Globe on Dec. 11.

The movie documenting her sold out "Eras Tour" is up for cinematic and box office achievement, alongside films like “Barbie,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1,” “Oppenheimer,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The nomination rounds out a blockbuster year for Swift, including becoming Time magazine's 2023 Person of the Year and performing at more than 50 dates on her "Eras Tour."

Swift accomplished it all ahead of her 34rd birthday, to boot. The singer has already started receiving gifts, including one from the Kansas City Chiefs, before her big day on Dec. 13.

To celebrate her birthday, Swift announced on Nov. 27 she would make her concert film available to watch at home.

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she wrote on Instagram, saying that in addition to "The Archer," her two other songs, "Wildest Dreams" and "Long Live," will also make the extended cut.

Fans can rent the movie, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, YouTube TV and Google TV, for the price of — you guessed it — $19.89.

