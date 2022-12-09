Taylor Swift is making her movie directorial debut using a script she wrote

After dominating the pop charts, Taylor Swift is onto her next endeavor: Movies.

Swift, whose 10th studio album "Midnights" came out earlier this year, will be making her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures.

According to a press release from Searchlight Pictures, Swift has already written an original script for the project. The press release says more details are forthcoming.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in the release. “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Taylor Swift at the 2022 VMAs. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

This turn toward Hollywood is a departure for the 11-time Grammy Award winner — but perhaps not unexpected, given her work on the 14-minute short film for the song "All Too Well," released along with the re-release of "Red," her fourth album.

Swift directed the short film, which starred Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. In a behind-the-scenes video released on Dec. 8, Swift shared insight into her directorial process. “I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post about the video.

Thanks to her work on “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Swift won the Best Direction award at the 2022 VMA Awards. She also won the same award for “The Man” in 2020. This makes her the only solo artist ever to be honored with two Best Direction awards.

Taylor Swift in a scene from "All Too Well: The Short Film." via YouTube

When “All Too Well: The Short Film" screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in June, Swift gave insight into her music-making skills and revealed how she has turned moments of loss into art.

“It’s because a lot of my hardest moments and moments of extreme grief or loss were galvanized into what my life looks like now,” she said at the event. “I’m very happy with where my life is now, getting to create with people like you, getting to speak with someone like you ... It’s all come from something that was hard to get through.”