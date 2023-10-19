Taylor Swift drops live and remixed versions of her hit 'Cruel Summer'

It may be fall already but Taylor Swift is bringing back "Cruel Summer."

The pop star dropped the live version of her bop on Wednesday night, alongside a remixed version of the hit by DJ/producer LP Giobbi.

"What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' into," she wrote on social media. "I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for."

Fans have been spotted across the country turning screenings of the concert film into dance parties and sing-a-longs.

Swift said that she'd been inspired to start the show with "Cruel Summer" after fans supported the hit and decided to share the live version with everyone.

"One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported 'Cruel Summer' SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it," she wrote. "For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi."

"Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!"

Fans can listen to "The Cruelest Summer" songs here.

The recording of Swift's August Los Angeles concerts — "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" — is playing in theaters worldwide. The film is already the highest-grossing concert film in the U.S. and Canada after raking in $92.8 million during its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo, which tracks box office earnings. That means it surpassed the $73 million run of “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” in 2011.

"Cruel Summer" is from Swift's 2019 album "Lover." It's the first album she recorded after leaving Big Machine Records, meaning she won't be re-recording it as she moves through her discography in order to own her masters.

Swift has been re-recording her first six works from her time at Big Machine Records to regain control of the rights to her older music without purchasing the original master recordings. In 2021, she released "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)" and "Red (Taylor’s Version)." So far, in 2023, she's dropped "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Swift announced on Aug. 9 during a concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, that the next “Taylor’s Version” re-recording will be of her 2014 album “1989.” That album is slated to drop on Oct. 27.