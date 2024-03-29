Life after basketball is still life with basketball for Sue Bird.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist retired from the WNBA at the end of the 2022 season. Since then, she’s focused on “Sue Bird: In The Clutch” — a documentary about her final season; increased her involvement with the sports media company she co-founded with Alex Morgan, Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim — Togethxr; and launched production company A Touch More with her fiancée, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe.

These off-the-court opportunities have only cemented for the four-time WNBA champion how much her 30-plus year career in basketball at every level prepared her to evolve beyond it, she tells TODAY.com in a recent interview at 30 Rock in New York City.

"I feel really lucky right now that I had a basketball career, or more so that I had a career in sports, because I do think a lot of who I am and how I operate and how I view things comes from the lessons I learned as an athlete," she says.

"So I think back on all that. I feel really lucky, but I also feel prepared. It prepared me for this next chapter," she adds.

The two-time NCAA champion at UConn said even with basketball providing a foundation to evolve, she's still adjusting to retirement.

"There isn't one day that's the same as the next. I feel like my days are hot and cold. I'm either super busy or I'm traveling to something. It's like a lot, a lot, a lot — and then I'll have three or four days where I don't have much and I get to just chill," she describes of what an average day looks like for her.

The busier days have included working on “Sue Bird: In The Clutch,” which premieres digitally on Apple TV, Prime Video, VUDU and Wolfe On Demand March 29. It first debuted in January at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.