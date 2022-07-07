Missing 'This Is Us'? See Sterling K. Brown in his first film since wrapping the iconic series

For those of us missing "This Is Us" and the entire Pearson family, there is a little relief in sight.

Sterling K. Brown, who played the iconic Randall Pearson on "This Is Us," is starring alongside Regina Hall in upcoming film "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul," and the trailer is out now if you want a little taste!

The film is about Trinitie Childs (played by Hall) and her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (played by Brown) trying to reopen their Southern Baptist megachurch after a scandal brought it down. The satirical comedy will be in theaters and on Peacock beginning Sept. 2.

It was only five weeks ago that we last saw Brown in the series finale of "This Is Us." He joined TODAY at the beginning of the year to share how his role in the beloved NBC series, that ran for six seasons, had changed not only his life but the lives of others.

“I’ve had a woman come up to me one time who had a child strapped to her chest, she’s walking around,” he told TODAY alongside several of his co-stars on the show. “She saw me. And she goes, ‘I adopted this baby because of you.’ And she goes, ‘Not you, but your character.’”

Brown's character was adopted as an infant in the beginning of the series by a white family in Pittsburgh. The show focused on each characters' childhood and adult life through its trademark flashbacks and flash forwards while addressing issues around trauma, divorce, racism, living with disabilities, dementia and more.

“It affects people in a really profound way and it’s nice for us because we’re in a bubble shooting it and then we go out into the world and we see how it affects people and it’s like, ‘Ah, we’re doing something that means something to other people,’” he said.

Related: