This Netflix movie says love at 1st sight is real. What do its creators think?

It’s happened to all of us, right? You’re at the airport, you see someone your age, and you swear they could be your soulmate someday. If only the universe could be on your side and force your seats into the same row.

It’s nice to think about, but the chances you’ll actually go talk to them … rare. And the chances you’ll fall in love? Not even in your wildest dreams.

Love at first sight is a fleeting fantasy for most. But the opposite is true for Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy’s characters in “Love at First Sight.” The film, which dropped on Netflix Sept. 15, features Hadley and Oliver, two sweet, sad souls who fall in love on a transatlantic airplane.

The story is by Jennifer E. Smith, who first published “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight” in 2012. The Netflix adaptation, directed by Vanessa Caswill with screenwriting by Katie Lovejoy, honors the novel well, and only adds three major plot points.

Set in a twenty-four-hour period and taking readers to JFK airport, on a flight across the Atlantic, and throughout the city of London, the somewhat unbelievable premise is made plausible through the actors' performances.

“I try to take potentially very cheesy ideas, and then write them in the least cheesy way possible,” says Smith. “And I think that is also the tone of the film.”

“There’s so much whimsy in it. And it’s aspirational and sort of wish fulfilling,” says Caswill. “It wouldn’t work unless it felt authentic, and it felt grounded as well. And how we did that was really about kind of asking ourselves every moment, does this feel truthful?”

The film makes a few deviations from the book.

First, the film is told from both Hadley and Oliver’s point of view, shedding light especially on Oliver’s fragile backstory. Jameela Jamil plays a new character called the Narrator, who ties the themes of fate together and provides a sense of agency in the development of the story.

“(She’s) playing the role of fate and bringing them together… bringing a sort of self-conscious quality to the rom com genre,” Caswill says.

Finally, instead of Oliver returning home for his father’s funeral, his pilgrimage brings him to his dying mother’s “living funeral.”

Smith describes the film as less “com” and more “rom.” Despite a whimsical and aspirational storyline, she says the cinematic elements elevate the story to feel, surprisingly, realistic.

But how realistic is love at first sight? The movie's creators are still deciding.

Smith says that since she wrote the book a decade ago, she has heard many stories of people who claimed to have fallen in love at first sight.

“I personally have not experienced love at first sight. I really believe in connection at first sight, though,” says Smith. “Instant connections are very real.”

Caswill has another approach.

“Love feels like so much more of a journey to me, and something that involves a stripping away of masks and living through life with somebody,” she says, also describing love as “chipping away at actually finding the heart.”

“I don’t think you can get that at first sight. I think it’s time and experience that gives you that, in my opinion,” says Caswill.